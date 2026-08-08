Sun, clouds, and summertime showers

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Showers will stick around through sunset and then diminish through the night. Eventually, we will be left with a few clouds across the area through the overnight hours.

Temperatures will take their time dropping to the mid to upper 70s.

Conditions Sunday will be similar to Saturday as we keep the moisture and heat around.

We will start off with partly cloudy skies through the morning, then the showers will join in throughout the afternoon.

Winds will shift to become more southerly Sunday, allowing for more neighborhoods to have a shot at showers, however, the bulk of the rainfall remains along I-75.

Any outdoor plans should be good to go, but have a backup as you may have to run indoors to let showers pass.

Temperatures will climb right back into the low to mid 90s.

Conditions will stick to start the work week, but as winds shift to more westerly Tuesday/Wednesday, shower chances drop and daytime highs rise.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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