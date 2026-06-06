Summer conditions slowly returning

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We will keep the drier conditions through the weekend and start of the workweek as temperatures continue to rise.

Lows Saturday night will return to around normal in the upper 60s and low 70s.

We will keep the warming trend going as highs Sunday will be back in the low 90s and continue to climb into the 90s come Monday.

Moisture will slowly creep back in and become noticeable around Tuesday and Wednesday. From there, shower chances will be increasing due to daytime heating, increase in moisture, and the sea breeze.

Expect isolated to scattered showers towards the end of the week.

Once humidity returns, heat indices will climb into the mid to upper 90s, so make sure you are staying cool and hydrated in the coming week.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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