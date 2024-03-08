Strong to severe storm potential overnight Friday into Saturday afternoon in Big Bend and South Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Friday brings more cloud cover with highs returning to the upper 80s.

Saturday's forecast is where we start focusing on timing and impacts of stronger to severe storm chances.

A warm front will lift Friday night and Saturday a cold front will drive through.

During this time, a few storms will be possible across the tri-state area and mostly to our west late Friday night and early Saturday morning.

Some of these storms could contain stronger wind.

Our main line of storms start in the west Saturday mid-morning and strengthen throughout Saturday afternoon as they head through south-central Georgia and central Big Bend counties.

During this line, damaging wind wind is most likely along the line of storms with an embedded rotation for isolated tornadic risks.

Storms move out by late Saturday evening to our east.

Sunday a few spotty showers are possible early before cooler and drier air return for next week.