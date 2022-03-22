Strong storms will move in Wednesday morning

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A cold front is approaching the Big Bend and southwest Georgia from the west that is expected to bring strong storms capable of producing severe weather across the area on Wednesday. Storms will bring the potential for damaging wind gusts, a few tornadoes, and heavy rainfall with totals expected around 1-3" across the coverage area. The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk for severe weather.

Storms are expected to begin in our western tri-state counties around sunrise on Wednesday as a line pushes east through the morning. Tallahassee will begin to see storms capable of becoming severe by late morning into the lunchtime hours Wednesday. The storms will continue further east during the afternoon on Wednesday with the severe potential.

While another round of storms is expected on Thursday, the severe potential won't be as high but we can expect frequent thunder and lightning and more storms with heavy rainfall.

While the totals aren't necessarily too high, areas that have been receiving heavy rainfall over the past two weeks will be vulnerable to localized ponding and flooding through tomorrow and Thursday.

