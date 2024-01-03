Soggy drives around the Big Bend and South Georgia Wednesday as showers return

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A chilly start to Wednesday will end with rain in our forecast.

Highs only climb to the mid 50s Wednesday, but cloud cover will be abundant over the next few hours.

Mostly cloudy skies will mean more moisture in our atmosphere as a low pressure system digs closer to us.

By late-afternoon, rain will be widespread across South Georgia into North Florida moving west to east throughout the day.

Neighborhoods near the tri-state area will see rain first around 1-3 PM Wednesday afternoon.

Showers will be widespread from there before slowly moving out by the very early hours of Thursday.

Drier air moves in for Thursday into Friday before our round 2 of storms moves in late Friday night through Saturday morning.

These storms could produce some gusty wind and heavy rain at times. Some isolated stronger storms are possible.

We dry up most of Saturday into Sunday before another (round 3) storm system moves in for Monday night into Tuesday.

These storms will be stronger at times. We ill keep a close eye on this forecast for you. Here is where you can keep up-to-date with the latest storm rounds:

First to Know: Active disturbance pattern to bring severe risk