Slightly drier and warmer week ahead

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — We will be keeping the summer heat, but taking the shower activity down a notch through the week.

For the rest of Sunday, expect showers to remain isolated with most neighborhoods escaping the rainfall. Temperatures will stay warm overnight in the mid 70s.

Throughout Monday, showers and storms are expected in the afternoon, but will stay isolated with the main focus being around the tri-state area.

Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 90s through the week with little relief from showers. Heat indices will also climb well into the triple digits, so Heat Advisories will be closely monitored.

Through the beginning parts of the week, winds will shift to become southwesterly. Mix that with a ridge approached from the west, and shower activity will be on the lower side.

Stay cool and hydrated!

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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