Showers linger overnight before clearing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Showers producing heavy rainfall will continue to pop up and fizzle out through sunset and linger overnight. A clearing trend will appear Sunday behind the cold front before another one approaches midweek.

The partly cloudy skies and minimal shower activity will stick around for a little longer as a cold front packing moisture with it is slowly moving through.

More showers are expected overnight, but should be fairly quick.

Winds will shift to come in from the northwest behind the cold front, moving drier air into the area, dropping humidity levels slightly back down.

Another cold front is set to approach and move through the area Wednesday. This will bring more shower activity, but nothing drought busting. Anywhere from 0.5" to 1" is possible for isolated neighborhoods.

This cold front, however, will set us up for a chilly Thanksgiving dropping highs to the 60s starting Thanksgiving Day and 40s overnight!

