Severe weather potential Monday night and increases Tuesday morning for Big Bend and South Georgia

Monday night

Monday afternoon and evening a warm front will lift through our area from the south.

This brings warmer and and moisture-rich air into our area.

Rain will move through during the evening hours (around 3-6 PM until 1-2 AM Tuesday) with a few storms embedded within showers.

Some storms could be severe with an isolated tornado, but chances issued by the Storm Prediction Center for our area is 'marginal' (1/5) known as an isolated risk.

These storms could be stronger closer to the central and western side of our area closer to Tallahassee to the tri-state area and southwest side of the Big Bend.

Tuesday

Tuesday morning and afternoon will be the timing we keep a close eye on for the potential of numerous severe storms and tornadoes.

The SPC has issued a 'enhanced' (3/5) risk for severe weather known as numerous risk.

These storms will contain high wind, heavy rain, and tornadoes. Some tornadoes could be stronger with long-track tornadoes possible.

The timing of these storms move west to east along a squall line in association with a cold front digging through the warm/high-moisture forecast from the warm front that moves through Monday night. Around 9/10 AM storms first enter the tri-state area and southwest Big Bend counties. Throughout the day this line tracks east bringing storms into the I-75 corridor around 4 PM.

Have multiple ways to get notifications and alerts. We will keep you up-to-date with the active forecast, and you will be the First to Know of any changes or impacts expected in your area.