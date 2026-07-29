Severe thunderstorm watch in effect across the region

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for the entirety of the ABC 27 First to Know Weather coverage zone until 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Developing thunderstorms along the Flint River of interior southern Georgia will generate times of intense downpours and strong outflowing wind gusts that can exceed 60 mph in some cases.

Thunderstorms will move from southern Georgia southward into northern Florida this afternoon and this evening.

Occasional hail is possible in some of the stronger storms. The tornado risk is negligible.

Wind gusts, along with frequent lightning, can cause some power outages in various neighborhoods affected by these storms.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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