Severe thunderstorm risks ramp up Wednesday around state line region

First To Know: Wednesday severe weather forecast (06/13/2023)

An active pattern in the Deep South has caused a few rounds of severe and strong storms around and north of the Florida/Georgia line, and the action is forecast to increase in inland sections of our region Wednesday.

The combination of warm and moist air, a steadier southwest wind, and a vigorous flow of air high in the atmosphere will set things up for another batch of thunderstorms that will form along the northern Gulf coast and generally move east. With the forecast timing of the arrival of rain and storms in the warmer times of the late morning and afternoon, storms can strengthen and cause local severe effects.

Additional heavy rain and frequent lightning will come with the best organized storms. The strongest of these will carry strong wind gusts that can cause local damage, power outages, and traffic blockages.

Individual storms can flare up to produce hail, comparable to the size of a quarter coin or larger.

Wind patterns will favor a couple of tornadoes ahead of and along the leading edge of any thunderstorm clusters.

The broadest risks of these will be across interior southern and southwestern Georgia in the afternoon hours. An Enhanced risk for numerous severe storms covers these areas, as determined by the Storm Prediction Center.

Scattered storms are possible in the Big Bend region, but severe thunderstorm occurrence will be a bit less numerous, where the coastline is draped in a Marginal (isolated) severe weather risk. Areas around the state line itself can encounter a few severe storms, outlined by the Slight (scattered) risk zone.

ABC 27 First to Know meteorologists will continue to analyze the latest forecast trends and provide updated information through the course of Wednesday.