Scattered storms return over the weekend

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — The rain is returning and unfortunately, it is just in time for the weekend.

A high pressure has been keeping us dry, but a front approaching from the north will allow scattered showers and storms through the weekend.

Saturday will be filled with heat and rain. Highs will reach the mid to upper 90s and feel like the triple digits. Once the rain arrives throughout the afternoon, temperatures will drop for those who see showers,

The front will take its time working through the area, but once the cold front passes through, we will dry out again come Monday with only isolated showers expected.

The focus will shift from rain to heat early next week. Highs will climb to the upper 90s with heat indices approaching heat advisory criteria (108° or higher).

Make sure to stay hydrated, take breaks indoors, and have a back up plan for any outdoor activities throughout the weekend.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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