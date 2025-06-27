Scattered showers remain in the picture through the weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Any weekend plans may have to be brought inside during the afternoon hours as showers are expected to remain in place.

Showers will linger Friday evening, possibly through sunset, before temperatures drop to the low 70s overnight.

An upper-level low continues to sit over the area, providing an unstable atmosphere.

With a southwest to south wind flow into Saturday, the sea breeze will also provide a few pop-up showers.

Temperatures will continue to drop with the expected rainfall with highs in the low 90s for the weekend.

Although the temperatures are dropping, with all of the moisture in the air, it will be fairly muggy outside.

As next week approaches, rainfall chances increase and high temperatures remain in the lower 90s with a chance to dip into the upper 80s.

