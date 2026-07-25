Saturday Morning First to Know Forecast (7/25/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Temperatures will quickly rise throughout the morning and afternoon before the showers join in.

Highs will reach the mid to upper 90s with feels like temperatures well into the triple digits. Just as it warms up , a front from the north will provide scattered showers and storms starting at around 2-3 p.m..

Any outdoor plans in the afternoon should have back ups. It will not be a washout, but neighborhoods could experience a few rounds of showers/storms.

A similar day is expected Sunday with more breaks of sunshine and highs in the mid 90s.

Stay cool and dry!

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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