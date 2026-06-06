Saturday Morning First to Know Forecast (6/6/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Temperatures will quickly warm up throughout the morning as we have another day where sunshine is taking the spotlight.

We will mix in a few clouds as we move through the afternoon leaving us with mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures will reach the low 90s for most, feeling like the mid 90s with the sunshine.

However, we are staying dry with low humidity levels and no rain chances.

Looking to head to the beach? Conditions are beautiful, but the water is choppy. So be aware of the high risk for rip currents.

Stay cool and hydrated!

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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