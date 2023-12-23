Saturday morning First To Know forecast (12/23/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A long-lasting zone of high pressure will start to move east, causing some gradual increase in cloud cover. But for this Saturday (Christmas Eve Eve, as some would say), the high stays just close and strong enough to provide another stable weather day. The lack of cool air flow from the east wind pattern will support a warmer-than-average temperature trend as you start your crunch-time Christmas preparations. We'll keep rain out the scene today with highs in the low to mid 70s with a sun-and-cloud mix. This evening features temps in the 60s and 50s with scattered clouds. We'll go cloudy by the evening of Christmas Eve after another mild day. Showers are set to being on Christmas morning.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist