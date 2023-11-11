Saturday morning First To Know forecast (11/11/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A cold front sliding its way through the state line region today will create a wind shift from the northeast. This will bring in modestly cooler air for inland areas this morning as moisture remains abundant area-wide. It will periodically cloudy with a few sprinkles or showers around, but nothing that will wash out today's Veterans Day or football game day activities. Readings will rise through the 70s and level off in the mid 70s in the south Georgia tier of counties, with highs topping out around 80° to the low 80s in northern Florida. Evening temps will drop into the 60s, with Sunday morning lows around 60°. Sunday will continue the pattern of cloudiness and occasional patchy sprinkles and showers with limited warming. Forecast highs Sunday through Tuesday will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Rain totals will be light, but a higher risk for times of heavier rain appear around midweek with another disturbance coming toward the region from the west.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist