Saturday morning First To Know forecast (10/28/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We wake up to areas of patchy fog and temps around 60°, but the afternoon ahead won't necessarily feel like late October. Zones of high pressure will prevent any cold fronts from reaching our area today, and therefore, there won't be much cool air left after sunrise. Expect afternoon readings to top out in the mid to upper 80s with adequate sunshine and a few scattered clouds during the warmer part of the day. We'll have temps falling this evening into the 70s and 60s, especially after sunset. Sunday's weather won't be much different with peak temperatures in some cases close to record highs in the upper 80s. The warmth will stretch into Monday before a modest cold front moves in through Halloween afternoon, followed by a sharply colder trend starting Wednesday morning.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist