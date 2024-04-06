Saturday morning First to Know forecast (04/06/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Early risers this morning will encounter a mainly clear sky and temps in the low to mid 40s. Sunshine will be widespread throughout the rest of the morning (once it rises) with temps climbing into the 60s and topping 70° by midday. A few passing clouds will likely be present, but there won't be much blockage of the sunlight. Highs in the afternoon will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Sunday's weather won't be much different with the exception of a partly cloudy trend for the late afternoon.

Those mid- and high-level clouds will blend in Monday during the afternoon partial solar eclipse. However, the threat for overcast conditions and showers or storms won't appear until Thursday for most of the region. Isolated showers are possible in western regions on Wednesday.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist