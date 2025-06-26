Rain chances continue to rise as the weekend approaches

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The cloud cover has kept storms away for a majority of the day Thursday, but higher rain chances through the weekend.

The rain has stayed out of most neighborhoods throughout the day Thursday, but scattered showers are expected through sunset.

Overnight lows Thursday will dip down into the low 70s.

With an upper-level low in place across the southeast, it will fuel more storm development into early Friday afternoon. A 60% chance of rain remains in place for Friday.

These scattered storms will feature gusty winds and heavy downpours.

As the weekend approaches, so does higher rain chances. Showers will become more numerous over the weekend, so make sure to have a back up plan for any outdoor plans scheduled.

This rain coverage will keep our high temperatures down into the high 80s to low 90s.

