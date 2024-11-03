Potential Tropical Cyclone Eighteen forms, see where it's heading

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The area we have been watching in the Caribbean has now been designated Potential Tropical Cyclone Eighteen. The system has a 90% chance of forming into a tropical depression or storm within the next 48 hours, and is expected to be named Rafael overnight tonight.

The system is expected to strengthen steadily into a Category 1 hurricane as it enters the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday, before cooler sea surface temperatures and increased wind shear help to weaken the system back to a tropical storm late week as it churns over the Gulf waters.

Another area north of the Caribbean islands is also being watched for tropical development this week, but development chances remain low with no immediate concerns for the United States.

A high pressure system to our east is helping to keep this system in the western Caribbean and allow it to slowly move towards the Gulf of Mexico as it strengthens during the early part of the week.

The storm will not reach the southeast Gulf of Mexico until Wednesday, where conditions will start to become less hospitable for tropical development.

The combination of sea surface temperatures below 80 degrees and upper-level wind shear will make strengthening difficult, and the system will likely begin weakening steadily before impacting land late week.

The biggest local impacts from future Rafael at this time are likely to be some increased rain chances and some rough surf for boaters and coastal areas. The time frame would be mid to late week.

Exactly what impacts we see in our local area will be dependent on the storm’s track, but there is a good chance at least a few isolated showers will enter the forecast by Thursday.

Be prepared to dust off the rain gear, but realize this storm will not be close to the magnitude of Helene or Milton from the past few months.

Stay tuned to ABC 27 First To Know Weather for the latest on the tropics.

