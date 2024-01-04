Quick dry-out for end of week before storms return Saturday morning

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Cooler temperatures and drier air move in for a brief dry-out for us!

Thursday and Friday will bring rain-free mornings and afternoons.

Thursday's highs will be in the low 60s with Friday's highs in the mid to upper 60s!

Sunshine will be prevalent for Thursday with increased cloud cover Friday.

The increase in cloud cover is a sign of moisture to come.

Friday late-night, a warm front lifts through our area.

Warmer, humid conditions in our atmosphere set up a prime environment for storms to form as a cold front sweeps through (west to east) Saturday early morning.

Rain and storms will be likely early Saturday morning through midday Saturday. Storms move out during early-afternoon hours.

