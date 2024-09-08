Potential Tropical Cyclone Six forms in western Gulf of Mexico

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL — Potential Tropical Cyclone 6 has been designated by the National Hurricane Center in the western Gulf of Mexico as of 5pm EDT Sunday evening.

While it has sustained winds of 50mph, it will not become #Francine until it develops a well defined low-level circulation. We are waiting on purely academic criteria at this point.

Francine is expected to make landfall as a hurricane on the Texas or Louisiana coast midweek, staying to the west of our area.

Tropical storm watches are up for parts of the northeast coast of Mexico up to its border with Texas.

We will continue to see overcast skies and periods of rainfall throughout the week, but this will be mostly related to the stalled front sticking around in the northern Gulf.

Stay tuned to ABC 27 WTXL First To Know Weather for the latest on what will become Francine and the rest of the tropics.