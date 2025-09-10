Peak of Hurricane Season - Where are we at?

TALLAHASSEE, FL — All is quiet on the tropics front, as today marks the peak of hurricane season.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) originally predicted a 60% chance for a higher than normal hurricane season. This broke down to 13-19 named storms, 6-10 Hurricanes, and 3-5 Major hurricanes.

So far this season we have had 6 named storms, 1 hurricane, and 1 major hurricane (Erin). Usually by this time of year we have 11-12 named storms, so we are behind on predictions. This could be to an increase in dry air spreading to the tropics, as well as increased upper level wind shear.

NOAA updated their predictions in August, but only lowered the chance to 50% instead of 60% for an above average season. With 13-18 named storms, 5-9 hurricanes, and 2-5 major hurricanes.

This is the time of year were tropical storm and hurricane development really picks up, so stick with us for any tropical updates.

