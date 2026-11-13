Much cooler & drier air settling in

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — With the cold front passing through Thursday, temperatures have dropped overnight and we are starting off with widespread 40s Friday morning.

Although there will be plenty of sunshine Friday afternoon, temperatures won't be climbing all that much. Highs will be held in the 60s with a breeze at times.

Temperatures will drop even further as we head into Saturday as those around the tristate and south Georgia could easily be held in the 50s Saturday afternoon.

30s will make an appearance overnight Friday and Saturday with frost being a possibility.

Conditions have also turned very dry behind the front, so shower activity will be nonexistent. However, with very dry conditions comes a slight fire risk.

Stay warm!

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