Mother's Day First to Know Forecast (5/10/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Cloud cover, showers, and storms will filter in throughout the day.

Showers and storms specifically will be in the come-and-go variety with some possible even escaping the rainfall.

However, the whole viewing area is in a risk for severe weather with the main risks being gusty winds, hail, and lightning. The tornado threat remains low.

Highs will reach the 80s for some, but most likely stay in the 70s for most due to cloud cover and rainfall.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.