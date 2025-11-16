More dry air moving in

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A weak cold front is right on our doorstep and will move through the area later Sunday night. A spotty light shower is possible overnight, but mainly partly cloudy skies.

Breezy conditions with temperatures dropping after sunset to the low 50s but quickly warm up to the upper 70s to low 80s for highs Monday.

Patchy fog across the Big Bend is possible early Monday morning, but it will mix with dry air from the cold front, so it won't last too long.

Dew point temperatures will drop behind the cold front, giving us more dry air yet again.

Mostly sunny skies are expected for a majority of the week with more moisture working its way in towards the weekend with a few showers possible.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.