Monday evening First To Know weather forecast (06/20/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Searing heat will affect all local areas this week, with the effects of a strong high-pressure ridge over the Mississippi River valley prompting drier-than-usual air to reach our area. That will zap away the chances for widespread rain and storms, keeping the best chances near the coastline in the morning and afternoon. The drier air will heat up more effectively, especially considering the sunlight is at its strongest levels of the year with the summer solstice. It all comes together to create highs Tuesday in the upper 90s to near 100° away from the coast following morning lows that can fall into the mid 60s southern Georgia to low 70s elsewhere. Wednesday and Thursday feature the peak of the heat wave with highs around 100° to 104°, and moisture returning Thursday for heat stress concerns. Showers and storms make a comeback by the end of the week, easing the heat a bit by Saturday.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist