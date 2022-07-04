TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — As Bonnie spins as a hurricane near the Pacific Mexican coast, and the former Tropical Storm Colin is absorbed into a broader frontal zone well off the U.S. eastern seaboard, the tropical action has diminished and new development of disturbances is not expected to be robust over the upcoming several days.
Posted at 4:34 PM, Jul 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-04 16:34:11-04
