Monday evening First To Know Tropics check (06/17/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The zone of moisture in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico continues to gather some circulation and has a higher expectation to become a tropical depression this week. Projections have been consistent in showing this disturbance moving northwest through midweek and spreading the highest rain and storm coverage to northeastern Mexico and the Rio Grande Valley. This will not factor into our local weather setup.

A second disturbance in the western Atlantic maintains a low chance to develop as it moves west around an area of high pressure. The outlook shows the high-pressure zone shifting to the east later this week, which would steer the disturbance to the northwest. This development would keep the system away from the local region.

The first name on the tropical storm list this season is Alberto, followed by Beryl.