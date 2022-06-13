Monday evening First To Know Tropics check (06/13/2022)

There are no threatening developments for the Big Bend or northeastern Gulf region this week.

Areas of lingering moisture in the western Caribbean will connect with a swirl of low pressure. The environment around it will support some organization of the disturbance into a better-formed tropical low over the next few days. By the end of this week, there's a medium chance for it to become a tropical depression.

Current expectations are for the system to interact with the Yucatan Peninsula and nearby landmasses, which would hinder strengthening efforts, while causing a heavy-rain and flooding risk for affected areas. The system can then reach the southwesternmost Gulf early next week. There are no indications of it having an effect on the eastern Gulf through this time period. Nonetheless, we will continue to monitor forecast trends related to this feature.