Monday evening First To Know forecast (12/18/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A cold front sweeping through the area tonight will enhance the dry trend and keep short-term temperatures chilly in the days before winter starts. Breezes around 5 to 12 mph overnight coupled with readings falling through the 40s will cause feels-like temperatures to dip into the 20s and 30s as actual air temps reach lows in the mid 30s. The sky will be clear, providing widespread sunshine for the day with highs that will struggle to get out of the 50s. Forecast highs will be mainly in the mid 50s. Winds will decrease later Tuesday night setting us up for a light freeze Wednesday morning with a mix of upper 20s and lower 30s. A stream of upper clouds will be present starting midweek with a slow warming trend underway for the last half of the week. Christmas Eve weekend is looking cloudier and milder with highest rain chances appearing on Christmas Day.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist