Monday evening First To Know forecast (11/27/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A stream off upper clouds will persist this evening as dry air here at ground level seeps in on northerly winds. A light breeze can be felt through late tonight with the sky going occasionally clear. These factors are enough to support evening temps falling through the 50s, into the 40s before midnight, then leveling off in the mid and upper 30s by sunrise Tuesday. We'll have broader amounts of sunshine with patchy thin clouds Tuesday as highs rebound to around 60°. Wednesday morning provides an ideal setup to drive temperatures into a light-freeze range away from the coast, with lows around 30° prompting a freeze watch for inland counties, which will likely be revised to a freeze warning by tomorrow. Thursday gives us one more cool day before an unsettled trend develops by Friday; a cold front will approach the area, then stall, allowing waves of rain, showers, and a few thunderstorms to affect the region right through the weekend.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist