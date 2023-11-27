Chill is coming: Freeze watch Wednesday morning for inland counties

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — An anticipated flow of colder air will affect the state line region around midweek with the first chance of a widespread light freeze this season.

As forecast temperatures fall to the upper 20s and lower 30s Wednesday morning, a freeze watch will be in effect for most local counties away from the Big Bend coastline.

The cold air Wednesday morning will be accompanied by a clear sky with wind speeds near calm, supporting readings falling to around the freezing point for a few hours before and around sunrise.

Frosty conditions are possible Thursday morning with a lesser extent of freezing or subfreezing temperatures in the area.

Tender vegetation and domesticated animals can be adversely affected by the chilly conditions and should be sheltered or protected accordingly.

Light-freeze conditions typically do not cause concerns for burst pipes or failed plumbing because of the relatively short time spent at a marginally freezing temperature range.