Monday evening First To Know forecast (11/07/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — For the rest of this Monday, we'll have lingering warmth and a mainly clear sky. Temperatures will back away from near-record levels into the 70s for most of the early part of the night. Lows will be about 10 to 15 degrees above average, in the mid 60s. We'll notice more of a breeze from the northeast Tuesday with times of sunshine and few clouds. High pressure to our north will bump up against the developing system named Nicole near the Bahamas, generating local winds of 8 to 14 mph with few highest gusts. Readings will still get warm with forecast highs in the mid 80s. Broader cloud cover will enter Wednesday as Nicole is forecast to reach the eastern Florida peninsula and eventually turn north. This expectation would bring periods of clouds, gusty winds, and occasional rain to the region Thursday and Friday. Local wind speeds will be around 15 to 30 mph with isolated gusts around 40 mph, and rainfall amounts mainly less than two inches. A clearing trend is noted Friday and a cold front passes through Saturday, bringing temperatures to and below average.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist