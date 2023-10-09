Monday evening First To Know forecast (10/09/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The morning chill gave way to mild afternoon readings in the 70s to around 80°, with most of the thin cloud cover passing over coastal counties. There will be ongoing clear trends for inland areas this evening and tonight as temperatures start their decline through the 70s and 60s this evening. Overnight values will be in the 50s, with lows in the low 50s and upper 50s in most locations away from the coast. Tuesday will feature more of those upper-level clouds filtering out the sunlight at times by the afternoon hours. Forecast highs will top out in the low to mid 80s, depending on how much sunshine breaks through. The moisture stream will increase thanks to a tropical source in the western Gulf. The active upper wind pattern will force deeper moisture upon the Big Bend region by late Wednesday, with steady rain for many areas Thursday along with a few thunderstorms near the coast and offshore. Rain totals through Friday will range from two to four inches with locally higher amounts possible.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist