Monday evening First To Know forecast (09/12/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — While lingering clouds and showers pass off to the southeast in the eastern Big Bend, evening spot showers and storms are forming in the tri-state counties ahead of our next cold front. These areas of rain are forecast to move east-southeast over the next few hours. They aren't expected to be particularly strong or severe, but downpours and lightning are quite possible. Rain activity will wind down overnight as the front makes a pass through the state line region. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s except west of the Flint River where 60s are possible. The drier air will be most noticeable Tuesday in the tri-state region, interior southern Georgia, and the western Big Bend north of I-10. Elsewhere, there will be some cloudiness and chances for showers or storms as the front slows down. Highs area-wide will be in the 80s. Wednesday morning offers the lowest low temps since May as southwest Georgia counties can see lower 60s, with mid 60s near the state line, and around 70° in the southeast Big Bend. The stalled front will create a split in precipitation coverage, with most chances focusing around the coast and the Suwannee Valley for midweek.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist