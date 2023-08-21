Monday evening First To Know forecast (08/21/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The zone of strong high pressure — a continuous feature of this season in various parts of the country — makes a nearby appearance for most of this week, causing another stretch of high temperatures running four to 10 degrees above seasonal averages. Rain activity will be isolated at most each afternoon. This includes Tuesday, with forecast highs topping out around 100° in the tri-state/Lake Seminole region to the mid 90s in the southeastern Big Bend. The seabreeze in the afternoon can pop a stray shower or storm for the coastline. Similar low-end rain chances exist in the afternoons Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the neighborhood of 100°. Highest temps will be in the western sections and the Panhandle/southern Alabama, with eastern areas near I-75 being about five degrees lower in the mid 90s.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist