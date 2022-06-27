TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Temperatures are seasonably warm with a partly cloudy sky, a slightly drier air mass, and limited late-day showers and storms. Tonight, scattered clouds mixed with clear sky are expected with lows reaching the lower 70s. Moisture increases as the region gets more support for showers and storms to form by a slow-moving cold front to the north. Daytime temps Tuesday will peak in the lower 90s, but areas of rain and thunder are forecast to develop by midday, causing most areas of encounter at least a period of showers and thunderstorms. The activity is projected to be higher in general coverage Wednesday through Friday as deeper moisture interacts with the stalled, weakening front. This pattern would hold temps near or slightly below the 92° average high, and lows would be in the typical low to mid 70s.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist