Monday evening First To Know forecast (05/27/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We've had the weather hold out for a generally successful completion of Memorial Day services and activities before scattered showers and storms reach our local interior southern Georgia counties this evening. Some of those spotty storms are locally strong and can become briefly severe. The main threats will come from gusty winds, large hail, and frequent lightning as those storms move mostly to the east. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for those areas until late tonight.

Leftover showers and thunder will slip toward the state line. Overnight severe-weather chances are slim, with a few areas of rain scattered around state line counties early in the morning.

Forecast lows will be around 70°, with low to mid 70s in the southeast Big Bend.

Winds will shift from the west to northwest Tuesday. This allows a bit of drier air to enter the region, so the muggy factor will be lower. Temperatures, though, won't be much lower, as forecast highs will get back into the low to mid 90s. Chances for showers or a storm will diminish by sunrise.

The drier influence will stick around for most of the rest of this week. Humidity values will continue to stay lower than recent days. This will result in morning lows that return to the upper and mid 60s while highs will be closer to 90° and the lower 90s for the last half of the week. A couple of stray showers are possible, but not likely to affect most areas.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist