Severe thunderstorm watch until 10pm in interior southern Ga.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect across middle Georgia and some of our local interior south Georgia counties until later this evening.

Local Georgia counties involved in this severe thunderstorm watch include Miller, Baker, Mitchell, Cook, and Berrien.

The watch is in effect until 10:00 Monday night.

Scattered thunderstorms moving through the watch during this time have the capability of producing large hail and gusty winds that can cause spotty damage in some neighborhoods. An outside chance for a tornado exists, as well.

Most thunderstorms will tend to move to the east-southeast through the Chattahoochee River valley and the I-75 corridor.

Please have several ways to get alerts for warnings as the line of storms moves through.

Sporadic power outages are also possible, so make sure all electronic devices are charged.

