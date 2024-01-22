Monday evening First To Know forecast (01/22/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The cold air is finally ceding to a warmer and moister air mass, which brings an end of freeze concerns for this week.

Clouds will overtake the region throughout the evening and nighttime hours. East and southeast winds support the moisture flow, which will help saturate the atmosphere and produce areas of mist, drizzle, and sprinkles before sunrise Tuesday. Forecast lows will be around the lower 50s.

Not much sunshine will get through until perhaps the late afternoon hours as a few spots of light rain can stretch into the early afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s to around 70°.

High pressure to our east will hold off any cold fronts that try to move into the area. This will cause highs to be well in the 70s, with isolated 80° temps possible in the Suwannee River valley. A few showers and storms will affect the are in the last half of the week and early in the weekend once the high-pressure zone weakens.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist