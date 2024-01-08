Monday evening First To Know forecast (01/08/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A severe weather threat will affect all local counties Tuesday. This link provides details on the hazards associated with the storm system.

This evening will feature scattered showers and a couple of thunderstorms in our counties, moving southwest to northeast. It's still cool outside, so any storms will struggle to build stronger.

Once warm air reaches the region in the morning, we can see isolated storms becoming strong to severe in the tri-state region. The core of overnight severe storm and tornado risks will be in the Panhandle, west of our area. But we'll monitor for a couple of storms reaching the Lake Seminole counties for any intensity concerns.

Temperatures start off in the upper 50s, then rise into the 60s before sunrise.

The cold front causing a line of severe storms moves west to east through all counties Tuesday morning through early afternoon. Wind gusts over 60 mph are possible, along with a few tornadoes. Highs will be near 70° before falling back through the 60s after rain and storms end.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and cool. Clouds return Thursday. Another storm system brings rain and thunderstorms to the area, with another chance for severe storms.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist