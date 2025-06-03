TROPICS UPDATE: Formation chances low but rain chances high

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — An inverted trough is lifting northward, drawing moisture into our region and setting us up for widespread showers and thunderstorms by Wednesday.

A soggy midweek is looking more likely.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is also keeping an eye on a low-pressure system forming off the southeastern U.S. coast mid to late week.

While development chances remain low, this system could still boost our rain chances — meaning a wet end to the week is possible.

Rainfall rates may be high at times, and the biggest concern — regardless of whether this system becomes tropical — will be localized flooding from excessive rainfall.

Even with low formation odds and low overall impacts expected, this serves as a good reminder: Atlantic hurricane season is underway, and staying updated is key.

Heading into the weekend, shower and storm chances stick around but shift into a more typical summertime pattern as the low lifts north into the North Atlantic and takes the trough with it.

