Keeping the sunshine around

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — As a high pressure continues to sit over head, the skies remain clear.

Temperatures throughout the rest of the day Saturday will reach the upper 70s and low 80s for isolated spots, then dip into the low 50s overnight.

Rinse and repeat for Sunday with warm temperatures and plenty of sunshine. Fog will make an appearance in the early morning ours but the sun will help get rid of it quickly.

The high pressure will eventually get pushed out by a dry cold front in the coming days, but our temperatures will remain where they are.

This cold front will also bring another round of dry air and keep our clear skies around for the majority of the week before rain chances increase slightly come Friday.

