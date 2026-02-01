Keeping the cold to start the week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — More cold alerts are in effect overnight Sunday and Monday morning due to temperatures dropping back down to below freezing and cold wind chills.

Skies will stay clear as temperatures dip into the low 20s overnight with wind chills in the teens.

This has prompted both a Freeze Warning and Cold Weather Advisory. The Freeze Warning is in effect from midnight Sunday night to 9 a.m. Monday morning for a hard freeze as temperatures as low as 20-25° are expected. The Cold Weather Advisory starts 8 p.m. Sunday and runs until 10 a.m. Monday for all counties, excluding Colquitt, due to wind chills as low as 16° expected.

Remember to protect all people, pets, plants, and pipes! If you need a warm place to stay, cold weather shelters are open. A full list of them can be found here.

Monday will welcome us with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low 50s.

We will start to gradually try and warm up to the 60s come Tuesday, but another cold front will sweep through Wednesday. This front will provide showers throughout the day, but nothing strong at this time.

Temperatures will take a slight drop behind the front, but not as low as this weekend.

Stay warm!

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.