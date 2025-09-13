Ideal weather will strike again for Rattlers home game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Fine September football weather will greet players, musicians, fans, and officials as the community celebrates the home season kickoff of the Florida A&M Rattlers.

Their matchup with Albany State will occur in a weather pattern featuring sustained low-moisture content, supporting a mainly clear sky with scattered afternoon clouds and essentially no rain opportunities.

Those prepping for tailgating in the morning will encounter cooler-than-average temperatures in the 60s at sunrise. Abundant sunshine will carry into the midday hour as readings rise through the 70s and the 80s. It won't be incredibly humid, though being in direct sunlight will still be a bit toasty.

A few clouds will blend in during the peak of the afternoon as temps reach highs around 90°.

Game time conditions will become mostly clear with temperatures falling back into the 80s and dipping into the 70s as the game progresses in the evening. The scattered clouds from the warm part of the day will dissipate, and a clear sky is anticipated in the last half of the game.

