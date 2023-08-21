Tropics get active over weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We are heading into the peak season of hurricane activity, and the tropics are getting active.

Over the weekend, three named storms have been issued tropical storm status.

As of Monday morning, Tropical Storm Emily, Franklin, and Gert have formed in the Atlantic.

There are also two areas of interest. One near the Cabo Verde Islands which has a 70% chance of formation over the next 7-days and one in the gulf which has a 70% chance of formation heading toward Texas.

*As far as the area of interest in the Gulf:

This is the only storm expected to have any impacts near the Big Bend this week. The impact would be strong rip currents off the coastline of the panhandle. Please take these rip currents seriously, and make sure you know the conditions before heading to the beach!

Tropical Storm Emily:

Tropical forecasts from the National Hurricane Center has the tropical storm moving northwest at 12 mph around 1165 miles west northwest of Cabo Verde Islands.

Max sustained winds within the storm around around 40 mph.

No coastal watches are warnings are in effect.

* Tropical Storm Emily is not expected to impact the Big Bend this week

Tropical Storm Franklin:

The National Hurricane Center shows Tropical Storm Franklin moving west at 12 mph.

Maximum sustained winds inside the storm are 50 mph.

This storm is expected to impact Hispaniola and Puerto Rico over the next several days.

Land based watches and warnings have been issued for these areas.

Other areas of interest who should monitor this storm are in Haiti and Dominican Republic.

*Tropical Storm Franklin is not expected to impact the Big Bend this week