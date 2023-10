TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tropical Storm Sean forms well off in the Atlantic Ocean Wednesday morning.

The storm is about 725 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Sustained winds are around 40 MPH with a west-northwest movement at 13 MPH.

Central pressure stays around 1006 mb Wednesday morning.

Little strengthening is forecasted by the National Hurricane Center over the next 72 hours.