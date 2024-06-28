Tropical depression forms, forecast to reach Caribbean waters

MIDWAY, Fla. (WTXL) — As previously expected, Tropical Depression Two has developed from a zone of moisture and low pressure in the open waters of the southern North Atlantic.

The depression has estimated highest winds of 35 mph. The storm's center is more than 1,200 miles east-southeast of Barbados, and is moving west at 21 mph.

The forecast track from the National Hurricane Center follows the idea of continues west to west-northwest movement in the days ahead, traveling on the southern edge of a strong high-pressure system in the middle of the North Atlantic. It is projected to become a hurricane near the Windward Islands Sunday, maintaining hurricane-level force as it moves west to west-northwest over the Caribbean Sea next week.

The system will move beyond the current scope of the forecast cone by late next week. While trends have kept the system in a more southern latitude of the Caribbean and possibly the southwestern Gulf, we will have to monitor shifts and changes in the forecast pattern to determine where the depression will ultimately move, and in what level of strength. Existing guidance suggest a limited chance for any effects to be encountered here in the Big Bend area.