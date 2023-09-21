Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 forms off southeast coast

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen has formed off the Southeast coast, well away from our region and the Florida peninsula.

Sixteen is about 450 miles south of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, and will approach that area this weekend.

Sixteen is moving north at 9 mph, with peak sustained winds of 35 mph.

Sixteen will continue to move north, then make a slight turn west as it approaches the North Carolina coast with a predicted landfall Saturday morning. It is expected to remain a tropical storm with winds of 60mph at landfall.

Tropical Storm Warnings are up for Cape Fear, North Carolina to Fenwick Island, Deleware, Chesapeake Bay south of Smith Point, and Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds. This is for the expectation of tropical storm force winds in these areas over the next 36 hours.

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for Surf City, North Carolina to Chincoteague, Virginia, Chesapeake Bay south of Smith Point, and Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds. This is for the possibility of life threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, in the indicated locations over the next 48 hours.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen is no threat to the Big Bend and Southern Georgia.